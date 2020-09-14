Stewart Cink’s winning highlights from Safeway Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 14, 2020
At the 2020 Safeway Open, Stewart Cink claimed his seventh victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 67-70-65-65 to finish at 21-under-par at the Silverado Resort and Spa North.
