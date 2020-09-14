×
Stewart Cink’s winning highlights from Safeway Open

Sep 14, 2020

At the 2020 Safeway Open, Stewart Cink claimed his seventh victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 67-70-65-65 to finish at 21-under-par at the Silverado Resort and Spa North.