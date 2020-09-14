×
Scottie Scheffler's best shots from the 2019-20 season

Sep 14, 2020

Check out Scottie Scheffler's best shots from his impressive 2019-20 season, highlighted by a 59 at the BMW Championship, seven top-10 finishes and ending the season as No. 5 in the FedExCup Standings. Scheffler was honored with the Arnold Palmer Award for being named the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year as voted by the TOUR’s membership.