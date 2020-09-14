Scottie Scheffler's best shots from the 2019-20 season

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Sep 14, 2020
Check out Scottie Scheffler's best shots from his impressive 2019-20 season, highlighted by a 59 at the BMW Championship, seven top-10 finishes and ending the season as No. 5 in the FedExCup Standings. Scheffler was honored with the Arnold Palmer Award for being named the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year as voted by the TOUR’s membership.