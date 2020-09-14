×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Leaders in driving from Safeway Open

Sep 14, 2020

Check out the top players in driving distance and accuracy off the tee from the 2020 Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa North Course, Sam Burns and Jim Furyk.