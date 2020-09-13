×
Stewart Cink’s Round 4 highlights from Safeway Open

Sep 14, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Stewart Cink carded a 7-under 65, getting him to 21-under for the tournament, two strokes clear of the field for his seventh career PGA TOUR victory.