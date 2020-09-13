×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sam Burns reaches in two to set up birdie at Safeway Open

Sep 13, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sam Burns lands his 191-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 5th holr. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.