Kristoffer Ventura sticks approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open

Sep 14, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kristoffer Ventura lands his 156-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.