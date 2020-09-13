×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Harry Higgs’ Round 4 highlights from Safeway Open

Sep 14, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Harry Higgs carded a 4-under 68 to get to 19-under for the tournament, two strokes back of Stewart Cink, who won at 21-under-par.