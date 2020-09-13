Harry Higgs’ Round 4 highlights from Safeway Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 14, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Harry Higgs carded a 4-under 68 to get to 19-under for the tournament, two strokes back of Stewart Cink, who won at 21-under-par.
