Phil Mickelson’s Round 3 highlights from Safeway Open

Sep 13, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Phil Mickelson carded 2-under 70 to get to 8-under for the tournament, eight strokes off the lead heading into Sunday.