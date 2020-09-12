×
Pat Perez’s short game leads to birdie at Safeway Open

Sep 12, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Pat Perez gets up-and-down from short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.