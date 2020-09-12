×
Pat Perez jars 19-footer for birdie at Safeway Open

Sep 12, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Pat Perez rolls in a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 11th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.