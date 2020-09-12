×
Kristoffer Ventura closes with birdie at Safeway Open

Sep 12, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kristoffer Ventura hits his 127-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.