J.B. Holmes uses nice approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open

Sep 12, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, J.B. Holmes lands his 116-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.