Sergio Garcia nearly holes out for albatross at Safeway Open

Sep 11, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sergio Garcia nearly holes out from 245 yards, landing his ball 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.