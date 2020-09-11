×
Sergio Garcia sinks 17-footer for birdie at Safeway Open

Sep 12, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sergio Garcia drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.