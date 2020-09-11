×
Sam Burns takes 36-hole lead at Safeway Open

Sep 12, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sam Burns turned in a 7-under 65 to get to 15-under for the tournament, good enough for a two-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.