In-depth look at Harry Higgs' albatross on No. 18 at Safeway Open

Sep 11, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Harry Higgs holed out from 230 yards for an albatross on the par-5 18th. Higgs and a volunteer on No. 18 recount the story.
