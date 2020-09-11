×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Emiliano Grillo’s short game leads to birdie at Safeway Open

Sep 11, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Emiliano Grillo gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.