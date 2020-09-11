×
Chesson Hadley sticks approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open

Sep 11, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Chesson Hadley lands his 126-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.