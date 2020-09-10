×
Nelson Ledesma uses nice approach for birdie at Safeway Open

Sep 10, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Nelson Ledesma hits his 121-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.