Lucas Glover nearly holes out for albatross at Safeway Open

Sep 10, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Lucas Glover hits his 252-yard second to 3 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.