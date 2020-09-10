×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Kevin Tway sinks 15-footer for birdie at Safeway Open

Sep 10, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kevin Tway drains a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.