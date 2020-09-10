×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Cameron Percy uses nice approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open

Sep 10, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Cameron Percy hits his 86-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.