×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brendan Steele’s bunker game leads to birdie at Safeway Open

Sep 10, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brendan Steele gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.