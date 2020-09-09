Jim Furyk on the pressures to find success early prior to Safeway Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 09, 2020
Prior to the 2020 Safeway Open, Jim Furyk talks about the pressures placed on young players to find success early and how he dealt with those pressures at the beginning of his career.
