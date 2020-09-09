Fall schedule preview

|
Sep 09, 2020
The 2020-21 PGA TOUR Regular Season tees off in Napa, California at Silverado Resort and Spa for the Safeway Open. The schedule features 50 official FedExCup events – a “super season” – of 50 tournaments, the most in a season since 1975, and includes 14 tournaments that were postponed or canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the men’s Olympic Golf competition.