Cameron Champ reflects on emotional victory at 2019 Safeway Open

Sep 09, 2020
One year after hoisting his second PGA TOUR trophy, Cameron Champ looks back on the 2019 Safeway Open. Following his one-shot victory, Champ embraced his father and spoke to his grandfather, Mack, on the phone. Mack had been in hospice and passed away shortly after. CLICK HERE to read more about Champ's win at Silverado.