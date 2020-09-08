2020 TOUR Championship Round 4 Recap

|
With player of the year one of the potential prizes on the line in the final round of 2019-20 PGA TOUR season, four of the six multiple winners were in the top-5, including the leader. Among the pursuers, Jon Rahm needed to go low after starting six shots back. He carded five birdies and an eagle, a double bogey halted his momentum, and he finished in 4th. Dustin Johnson retained his lead and went on to victory at the TOUR Championship, winning the FedExCup for the first time in his career.