2020 TOUR Championship Early Rounds Recap

Sep 08, 2020
Second and third in the FedExCup standings, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas opened with rounds in the 60’s to narrow the gap between them and leader, Dustin Johnson. Sungjae Im and 2017 TOUR Championship winner Xander Schauffele were two of seven players carding two rounds in the 60’s, narrowing their initial deficit to one and two strokes.