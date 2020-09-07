Xander Schauffele’s Round 4 highlights from TOUR Championship

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 07, 2020
In the final of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele carded a 4-under 68, getting him to 18-under for the tournament for a two-way tie for second with Justin Thomas.
