×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Xander Schauffele birdies the 1st at TOUR Championship

Sep 07, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hits his 159-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.