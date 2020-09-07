×
Mackenzie Hughes sticks approach to set up birdie at TOUR Championship

Sep 07, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Mackenzie Hughes lands his 121-yard approach right next to the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 3rd hole.