×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Thomas’ approach to 8 feet leads to birdie at TOUR Championship

Sep 07, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas lands his 149-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.