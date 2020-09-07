×
Hideki Matsuyama’s nice tee shot leads to birdie at TOUR Championship

Sep 07, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 182-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.