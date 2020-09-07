Dustin Johnson’s special relationship with Mighty Meg

|
Sep 07, 2020
In 2019, 9-year-old Megan met one of her favorite PGA TOUR players, Dustin Johnson, during the pro-am at THE NORTHERN TRUST. "Mighty Meg" was treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and in August, 2020, was told she is cancer free. Upon hearing the news, Johnson reached out and said he’d try to win the FedExCup for her.