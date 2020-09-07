×
Dustin Johnson’s interview after winning TOUR Championship

Sep 07, 2020

Following his final-round 2-under 68 at the 2020 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson talks about his strong play throughout the playoffs and what it means to be a FedExCup Champion.