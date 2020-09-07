Dustin Johnson leads, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele trail off by five shots

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Sep 07, 2020
In the Takeaway, Sara Diaz recaps the third round of the TOUR Championship where DJ leads the tournament and Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele trail behind by five shots.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.