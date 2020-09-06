×
PGA TOUR players surprise MD Anderson cancer survivor, Travis

Sep 06, 2020

At the TOUR Championship, 21-year-old Travis Arnold, a senior at the University of Texas and an acute myeloid leukemia survivor, participated in a video call with fellow survivor Mark Rolfing. Arnold was surprised by Marc Leishman, Lanto Griffin and Mackenzie Hughes with a virtual meet-and-greet.