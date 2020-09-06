×
Dustin Johnson’s interview after Round 3 of TOUR Championship

Sep 06, 2020

Following his third-round 64 at the 2020 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson talks about his comfort level right now and how he plans on approach the course tomorrow.