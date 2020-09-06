Collin Morikawa’s ruling on No. 8 at TOUR Championship

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 06, 2020
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa goes over his positioning with an official before hitting his 27-foot chip shot to set up a par putt on the par-4 8th hole.
