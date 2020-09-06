×
Collin Morikawa’s ruling on No. 8 at TOUR Championship

Sep 06, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa goes over his positioning with an official before hitting his 27-foot chip shot to set up a par putt on the par-4 8th hole.