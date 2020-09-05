Saturday Struggle for the Top 2, Dustin Maintains Lead, Im Shoots 64

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Sep 06, 2020
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake. The Top 2 heading into the week, Dustin Johnson & Jon Rahm, struggled compared to their opening rounds, but DJ maintains a slim lead on -13. After his 64, Sungjae Im is only one shot back, it was a frustrating day for both Justin Thomas & Rory McIlroy, and last year’s runner-up, Xander Schauffele, moves up the leaderboard.