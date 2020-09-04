×
Tyrrell Hatton goes over the trees in approach at TOUR Championship

Sep 04, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hits his 84-yard approach shot on the par-4 3rd hole to 6 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.