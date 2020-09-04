×
The DJ/Rahm Battle Continues, McIlroy & Ancer Shoot 64, Thomas is 2 Back

Sep 05, 2020

In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake where Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm continued to battle against each other with excellent form on the greens, and are tied at the top. After welcoming his first child this week, defending champion Rory McIlroy opened with a 64, and Justin Thomas is only 2 shots behind the leaders.