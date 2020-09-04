×
Joaquin Niemann’s dialed-in tee shot yields birdie putt at TOUR Championship

Sep 04, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann hits his 203-yard approach shot on the par-3 2nd hole to 5 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.