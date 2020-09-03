×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Kevin Kisner on the new format of the TOUR Championship

Sep 03, 2020

Prior to the 2020 TOUR Championship, Kevin Kisner shares his thoughts on the new adjusted format of the FedExCup Playoffs and why he thinks any player can win this week.