Dustin Johnson’s successful 2019-20 season

Sep 03, 2020

Dustin Johnson’s win at the 2020 Travelers Championship marked the 13th season in a row that he's collected a trophy. And coming into this season's FedExCup Playoffs ranked 15th in the standings, he quickly put himself in prime position to hoist his first FedExCup trophy at the TOUR Championship.