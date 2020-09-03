Dustin Johnson’s successful 2019-20 season

|
Dustin Johnson’s win at the 2020 Travelers Championship marked the 13th season in a row that he's collected a trophy. And coming into this season's FedExCup Playoffs ranked 15th in the standings, he quickly put himself in prime position to hoist his first FedExCup trophy at the TOUR Championship.