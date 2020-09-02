×
Best shots from TOUR Championship since 2007

Sep 02, 2020

Check out the top 10 shots from the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club since the inception of the FedExCup Playoffs, featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and more.