Meet Shannon Heath-Longino, granddaughter of Eva Davis

Sep 01, 2020

Heath-Longino continues her grandmother’s legacy of community activism in Atlanta. She serves as Vice Chairman on the Board of Directors for Drew Charter School, among her many community roles. Three years ago, Heath-Longino partnered with the East Lake Foundation to start the Eva Davis Scholarship.