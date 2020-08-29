×
Jon Rahm discusses unusual penalty after Round 3 at BMW Championship

Aug 29, 2020

After the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm talked about the rare penalty that resulted in his only bogey on a day when he carded a 4-under 66 at Olympia Fields.