DJ and Matsuyama lead, Conners’ ace alert, Hughes cards second under-par round

Aug 30, 2020

In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the third round of the BMW Championship, where Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied at 1-under par, Corey Conners records his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR and Mackenzie Hughes becomes first player to record two under-par rounds at Olympia Fields this week.