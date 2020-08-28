Xander Schauffele’s approach sets up 5-foot birdie at BMW

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Aug 28, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Xander Schauffele hits his 42-yard approach shot on the par-4 11th hole to 5 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.